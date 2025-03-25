Gail Kim Among Names Released By TNA Wrestling

Gail Kim, a significant figure in TNA Wrestling, has departed the company along with Ariel Shnerner, Rob Kligman, and Michael Shewchenko, as announced in an email sent out by TNA, according to Fightful Select. The email reads:

“Departing our leadership team are Ariel Shnerner, Gail Kim, Rob Klingman and Michael Shewchenko. As a long-term Anthem employee, Ariel has played an important role in growing our anthem properties, from his work with Fightf Network and most recently his focus on TNA. Ariel has been instrumental in building our storylines and growing our audiences.

Gail has had a long and stories career in TNA as both a champion wrestler and a part of the TNA leadership team, Gail has been a powerful presence in our locker room, supporting our talent and their great performances.

On the sales side Rob Kligman departs as Chief Revenue Officer and in Digital, Michael Shewchenko will be departing the organization April 30th.

In addition to these leadership departures, we also say thank you and goodbye to Karen Clevett, Sebastian Dastranj, Romy Glazer and Rafael Morffi.

Our company is built on the strength and dedication of our team and these changes do not diminish the value or the contributions of those affected.”

Hunter Johnston, known as Delirious, will now lead TNA’s creative direction, and David Clevinger, with experience from UFC, NBA, NFL, and Universal, is set to join as Senior VP of Digital next month.