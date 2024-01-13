Gail Kim Recalls Being On Autopilot After Concussion At Impact 1000

In interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Gail Kim spoke about suffering a concussion at Impact 1000 last year and how she felt she was on autopilot after that. Kim suffered the injury after getting pulled off the apron and hitting her head on the floor.

She said: “Basically, I hadn’t wrestled for five years. Things happen. I feel like I’m around it so much that maybe I didn’t get in enough practice, maybe, I don’t know. Things of freakish nature happen all the time. My leg got pulled, my body rotated, and it just happens. I don’t think anybody knew until some video got released on social media the next day because I woke up to maybe twelve people sending me the video. I was definitely in auto-pilot mode at that point, for sure. We do have that. I didn’t know what was going on, I just knew I got the wind knocked out of me, as far as I knew, and I just kept on going.”