Gail Kim Suffered Concussion At Impact 1000, Tells Fans Not To Bully Velvet Sky

As previously reported, Gail Kim was said to be ‘rattled’ after a fall during the Impact 1000 tapings, when Velvet Sky pulled her off the apron. When Gail landed, her head bounced off the floor. In a post on Instagram, she confirmed that she suffered a concussion in the match but warned her fans not to blame or bully Sky over it.

She wrote: “After #IMPACT1000 someone posted a video clip from the match where I hit my head. I think it’s so important to show that what we do is high risk and also important to show the importance of following up with any injuries or trauma that occurs.

I didn’t want to initially show the clip but I thought in the end, it’s important to show everything. I want to stress here though:

I WILL NOT CONDONE ANY ATTACKING BEHAVIOR OR BULLYING TOWARDS VELVET OR ANYONE ELSE FOR THIS CLIP.

Professional Wrestling is a career we all enter knowing the risks we take when we perform for the fans. Shit happens. It’s not my first concussion and perhaps not my last.

This video is for information and educational purposes so that you may be able to take a step in the right direction if you experience something similar.

Thank you to @dr.rheetommy and @physicalchiropractic for always having my back (LITERALLY!) keeping my one body and mind in the best condition I can. I can’t stress enough the level of excellence your whole team puts out everyday.