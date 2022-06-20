Gail Kim Explains Why She Retired From Wrestling In 2019

In an interview with Dominic DeAngelo for AdFreeShows (via Wrestling Inc), Gail Kim spoke about why she decided to retire from wrestling back in 2019. Her last match was against Tessa Blanchard at Impact Rebellion on April 28 of that year.

She said: “I couldn’t walk after my matches like, legitimately couldn’t walk. I was using my luggage as almost like a walking stick to get myself from spot to spot. Once I felt like I slowing down in the ring, and maybe the fans couldn’t tell but I knew. That was the first part and then the second part was, ‘Well, what’s the next thing that I want to accomplish?’ And honestly, I had accomplished everything I wanted to … The icing on the cake was just the Hall of Fame.“