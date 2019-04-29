wrestling / News
Gail Kim Faces Tessa Blanchard at Impact Rebellion (Highlights)
– Gail Kim returned to the ring for one more match at Impact Rebellion on Sunday night, facing off against Tessa Blanchard. You can see video below from the match, which saw Blanchard get the win via submission. Tully Blanchard was ringside for the match after appearing backstage in a pre-match interview with Tessa.
Our full coverage of the PPV is here.
Tully Blanchard tells @Tess_Blanchard to show Gail Kim what being a Blanchard is all about. #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/LJGWIiLucI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
The best of all time is back one more time. #IMPACTRebellion @gailkimITSME https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/VkDpun2pQ9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
#TessaIsForever @Tess_Blanchard #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/v1Ps9V3Qds
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
Ringpost Figure Four by @gailkimITSME. #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/MLtAaDMfgw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
THIS IS INSANE! @Tess_Blanchard VIOLENTLY drops @gailkimITSME off the ramp. #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/85ColgtwPE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
Two eras.
Two generations of Knockouts.
Respect. #IMPACTRebellion @gailkimITSME @Tess_Blanchard pic.twitter.com/VYxF7FipCy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Says WrestleMania Was 45 Minutes of Excitement Over Seven Hours
- Liv Morgan Says She Broke Her Toe on a Stripper Pole
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Told About Mick Foley Losing His Ear In Infamous Match With Vader
- Tessa Blanchard Reveals The Rock Had No Idea She Was Tully Blanchard’s Daughter, Is Uncertain About Joining WWE in the Future