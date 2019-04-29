wrestling / News

Gail Kim Faces Tessa Blanchard at Impact Rebellion (Highlights)

April 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gail Kim Impact Rebellion

– Gail Kim returned to the ring for one more match at Impact Rebellion on Sunday night, facing off against Tessa Blanchard. You can see video below from the match, which saw Blanchard get the win via submission. Tully Blanchard was ringside for the match after appearing backstage in a pre-match interview with Tessa.

Our full coverage of the PPV is here.

