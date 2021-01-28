Gail Kim Gives Triple H Credit for NXT’s Women’s Division

In an interview with Wrestling with Stereotypes, Gail Kim gave Triple H credit for helping boost women’s wrestling in WWE with the women’s division of the company’s NXT brand.

Gail Kim said: “It took too long. Once TNA started their women’s division, and it became a success overnight, I thought [WWE] would follow suit pretty quickly. From my experience, I think it was Vince suppressing it all. Hunter, with the women, was the key to bring it back. When I quit the second time, I talked to Hunter and he understood my love for wrestling. He goes, ‘I know you want to wrestle and I would love to go in that direction, but obviously the company….’ He didn’t say specifically who or what or why, but it was pretty much ‘it’s not happening here.’ We know Hunter is the creator of NXT and what the successful product is today, so I give him a lot of credit for making that happen, and the fans. They demanded it and forced fans to hear that.“