Gail Kim In-Ring Return, Impact World Title Match Added To Impact 1000
Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for their upcoming Impact 1000 special, including the in-ring return of Gail Kim. Kim revealed the news herself on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio. Fellow Hall of Famer Awesome Kong has also been announced for a match on the same show. Meanwhile, Alex Shelley will defend the Impact World title against Trey Miguel. The event happens on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Here’s the updated card:
* Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel
* Ultimate X Match: Participants TBA
* Feast or Fired Match: Participants TBA
* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha
* Team 3D vs. TBA
* Awesome Kong vs. TBA
* Gail Kim vs. TBA
BREAKING: @AlexShelley313 will defend the IMPACT World Championship against @TheTreyMiguel at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHODZ pic.twitter.com/lIbrG8Lgqr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 30, 2023
🚨🚨As heard on #bustedopen247@gailkimITSME returns for ONE more match at @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACT1000!!!@davidlagreca1 @THETOMMYDREAMER @thunderrosa22 pic.twitter.com/fJJ6GTUXxW
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 30, 2023
