Gail Kim In-Ring Return, Impact World Title Match Added To Impact 1000

Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for their upcoming Impact 1000 special, including the in-ring return of Gail Kim. Kim revealed the news herself on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio. Fellow Hall of Famer Awesome Kong has also been announced for a match on the same show. Meanwhile, Alex Shelley will defend the Impact World title against Trey Miguel. The event happens on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Here’s the updated card:

* Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Trey Miguel

* Ultimate X Match: Participants TBA

* Feast or Fired Match: Participants TBA

* Frankie Kazarian & Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards & Alisha

* Team 3D vs. TBA

* Awesome Kong vs. TBA

* Gail Kim vs. TBA