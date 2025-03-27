Gail Kim Issues Statement on Her TNA Wrestling Exit

– As previously reported, Gail Kim exited the company earlier this week, along with other leadership team members Ariel Shnerner, Rob Kligman, and Michael Shewchenko. Gail Kim has since issued a statement on her TNA Wrestling exit via her Instagram account. You can read her full statement below:

“I Just wanted to say thank you to the fans, friends and especially my peers for all the support you have given me over the last few days. I’ve received such an enormous amount of love and it really has helped process this change for me. More than anything I am grateful for all the years and opportunities I was given to help build something I always dreamed of. The KO division is and will always be my heart and all the women who were a part of it. Thanks to the incredibly hard working and passionate TNA talent & crew that I have had the pleasure of working with. This will not end my passion or my love for wrestling and this is not the end of Gail Kim in the wrestling world. You don’t put in 17 years in one company and stop when you are this passionate. I look forward to sharing my journey and am taking some time for myself and prepare for what’s ahead. Looking forward to the future.

THANK YOU ❤️❤️ and one last thought……. More women in leadership roles. Not less. ????????”