Gail Kim On Kenny Omega As Impact World Champion, How Relationship With AEW & Others Has Helped Impact

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Gail Kim discussed Kenny Omega as Impact World Champion, how Impact’s relationship with AEW and others has helped, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Gail Kim on helping Impact talent put together matches: “I think they are very open-minded. I will say, if there is any headbutting going on, it’s more of me trying to integrate storytelling and teaching them by having them this generation combined with the generations of the past. They are looking for a pop. They’re looking for that move pop. They are looking for that reaction. I always tell them, ‘You want to be memorable. You want to have a match that like, five, 10, or 15 plus years down the line you’re going to say, oh my God, remember that Gail Kim and Bully Ray match? That’s what I remember.’ People are not going to remember the move you did because there was a great move and it got on Twitter or the highlight reel. That means nothing. People are going to forget about those things. You want lasting feelings and memories. That’s ultimately what I try to convey with them. I think the girls are very open-minded. I think it’s a relationship of trust. I am very much all about that they are the creators, they are the artists, and it’s their match. But if I feel strongly, and I’m a stickler for psychology, I will tell them. If they’re fighting me a little bit, and they are really feeling stubborn, and I remember those days, I’ll say, ‘OK, you know what? If you feel that strongly about it, you go ahead and do it because I want you to feel your match, and feel good about your match.’ Then ultimately, they can win their argument, or I can win the argument. It’s a learning experience. It’s a learning curve to get better from that point. I love producing matches. I found a new passion within this business.”

On Kenny Omega as the current Impact World Champion: “I’m OK with Kenny being our champion right now. I think it’s been beneficial. We’ve been doing it now since, when did Kenny start, a couple of months? I feel like it’s only been a positive outcome so far. The fans are loving it and ultimately that is who you want to please. So I haven’t seen anything negative. People, if anything, it’s just growing and growing. This last Slammiversary was an indication of how much it’s growing. People are so excited that they got representation, I think, from four different companies all on one show. And Impact is the one that’s kind of an essential part of all of it, which is great. I think as long as, in the end, we’re getting the benefit of it, but I don’t feel like the boys are upset about it in any way.”

On how Impact benefits from its working relationships with AEW, NJPW, and others: “I think if they do things right, and I do trust the creative and management process right now. I think they’ve done a really good job. Just a couple of years ago, people hated us. For years. It was very hard to get that stink off, we’ll call it. And we’re getting viewers back, we’re getting people talking about it. I just recently talked to a guy who has a wrestling store. And he was talking about how he could see the difference in sales and people asking for Impact merchandise. We’re making those steps and I think it’s been so positive. I think as long as they intertwine all of these stories, and like I said, I trust the creative team. They’re great. Any person that’s on our roster is used. That’s what I love about this company. If you have a contract with our company, you’re being used. And that in turn creates a very positive locker room. People are not feeling like ‘Oh my god, competitive, backstabbing’ or whatever you want to call it, the drama.’ Everyone feels good because they’re doing what they love. So I think, ultimately, I would trust this management team right now, the creative team. And I think we’re making the moves in the right direction.”

