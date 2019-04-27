Gail Kim Says She Doesn’t Intend to Return to the Ring Again After Rebellion

– The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone recently interviewed Gail Kim, who revealed that she doesn’t plan on returning to the ring after Rebellion. She also added that she likely needs to get back surgery again. (via Fightful).

Gail Kim stated, “My intention right now is no. I don’t expect to get in the ring again, and my back is why [I’m] not in the ring. I made sure my back was good to go for this but it does look like we’re probably gonna have another back surgery at some point.”

Kim comes out of retirement to face Tessa Blanchard at tomorrow’s Rebellion event. The card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and FITE.tv. It will be held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.