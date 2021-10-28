Gail Kim Offers Update On Tag Me In Mental Health Awareness Campaign, Impact Wrestling To Match Proceeds This Week

It was reported earlier this month that several wrestlers including Trish Stratus, Mick Foley and others were taking part in a new mental health awareness campaign called ‘Tag Me In.’ In a post on Twitter, Gail Kim offered an update and revealed that Impact Wrestling will match all proceeds on the final week of sales.

She said: “Hey everybody, just wanted to give a quick update to the Tag Me In campaign. I just want to say, first off, thank you to the wrestling community, thank you to the fans who have supported it, because guess what? It’s working. We have already opened up so many important conversations and it’s because you’ve shared your story or you’ve tagged someone in. So that’s exactly what we were hoping for. Pro Wrestling Tees has raised almost $4,000 for NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. You can help donate too, you can go to ProWrestlingTees.com and get your shirts. I have the most amazing news. Impact Wrestling has agreed to match the proceeds for the final week of sales so let’s get to buying these shirts, because it’s such a great cause. We welcome any person, any company that would love to match the sales as well. We will be making the final announcement on October 31st, and that’s when the sales close. This is not when Tag Me In ends. We will continue the conversation and we will normalize the conversation because guess what? We want everyone to know that you are not alone.”