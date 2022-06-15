Gail Kim on a Potential Tasha Steelz vs. Kiera Hogan Impact Knockouts Title Match

– During this week’s edition of the Battleground Podcast, Gail Kim discussed Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz at some point defending her title against Steelz’s former Knockouts Tag Team Title partner Kiera Hogan. Hogan is currently part of the AEW roster. Gail Kim stated the following on the fantasy matchup (via Fightful):

“I mean, I think it’s a definite dream of theirs. You know, the success they had as a tag team. Their chemistry was undeniable. So it was kind of a bittersweet moment when Kiera moved on, and I think the fans were actually — I remember, the fans being so stunned, I mean, their faces, their mouths are just wide open, like what’s happening right now, because they were on this major momentum and, but it’s great to see, you know, sometimes things are just meant to be in terms of your path in this business. Without that happening, then Tasha would probably never be Knockouts Champion, so you never know what the future holds. I know that they’re dear friends to this day. So, who knows? We might see Kiera Hogan back and you might see that title match. That would be great.”

Tasha Steelz is currently scheduled to defend her Knockouts title against Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, and Mia Yim in a Queen of the Mountain Match later this Sunday, June 19 at Impact Slammiversary 2022.