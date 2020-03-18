Gail Kim On The Possibility Of Wrestling Going Dark Due To Coronavirus

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Gail Kim spoke about the possibility of wrestling shutting down, like other entertainment sources have, due to the Coronavirus. It’s already happening with a lot of companies cancelling shows, but others, like WWE and AEW, are choosing to hold empty arena shows instead. Here are highlights:

On how this has personally affected her: “We just had to cancel an appearance [Friday] as it’s spiraled in the last two days. We just had to postpone it and once this clears then we’re gonna come back and do it the proper way.”

On wrestling shutting down: “I don’t know. I keep hearing about empty arena shows and the fans are part of our show. I know that as a performer how much we rely on the fans for how we feel and react. It just seems really strange. Maybe they can come up with different concepts to have content with the wrestlers not wrestling which kinda sucks because that’s the whole point. I think fans still do love the personalities and people so maybe there’s something they can do and we can get through this.”

On Sami Callihan refusing to wrestle until virus goes away: “I think every individual is gonna feel differently about it. Things have gotten more serious over the last few days so now we’re thinking with more of a responsibility cap on. I think health is the No. 1 priority right now.”

On if she’s experienced any racism due the first case being reported in China: “I haven’t yet [laughs]. I did have a little bit of a cold last week when I was flying and I felt whenever I coughed twice everyone was like, ‘Ahhh!’ But I don’t think that was because I’m Asian but because I was coughing.”