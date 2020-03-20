Gail Kim On Whether Her Work With Awesome Kong Paved the Way For Women’s Evolution, TNA Giving Knockouts an Opportunity

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Gail Kim talked about working with Awesome Kong in TNA and whether it set the path that would eventually lead to WWE’s women’s evolution. Kim’s run in TNA and feud with Awesome King at the start of the Knockouts Division is extremely memorable and set the stage for how women have been such a big part of the company. Their match at Turning Point was recognized as one of the greatest women’s matches and their feud-ending bout, which served as the main event of the August 21st, 2008 episode of Impact Wrestling, was reportedly one of the highest-rated Impact segments of all-time.

Kim discussed what it was like trying to break through the mindset that no one wanted to watch women’s wrestling and TNA finally giving them the opportunity. You can check out the highlights and the full podcast below:

On if her work with Awesome Kong in TNA paved the way for WWE’s Women’s evolution: “It’s hard to say, I mean because WWE’s the biggest and probably the main platform for wrestlers out there, and what a lot of the fanbase gets to see. But I will say, whenever I talk to female wrestlers that did watch us at that time, they would always say were were a source of inspiration. So that was really nice to hear that we could inspire other female wrestlers, you know, as they were coming up through the system. So that was great. I don’t know — you know, at that time, all I knew was that I wanted to wrestle. And that’s all I fought for at that time, and the people saying, ‘People don’t want to watch women’s wrestling, it’s a bathroom break,’ and I would be like, ‘No, it’s not!’ You know? It’s like, ‘I refuse to believe you, and you’re wrong!’ So I’m glad I kind of kept that mindset, because I knew what I wanted to do. And I knew there were other girls who wanted to do that.”

On TNA giving the Knockouts an opportunity: “And just, I’m really thankful for Jeff Jarrett at that time for really giving us that opportunity. Because I mean, no one believed in women’s wrestling back then. I think they got sick of hearing me beg every day. [laughs] I just remember Scott D’Amore being like, ‘Okay! I don’t want to hear it anymore.’ Because I’d be like, ‘Please, let me wrestle! Please, let me wrestle!’ I almost felt like I was gonna quit at one point, because I felt like that was my talent in this business, in the ring. So when I wasn’t in the ring, I just felt like I was wasting my time, and it’s just hard when you’re waiting and waiting, and waiting.

“I’m glad I waited it out though, and I’m glad they gave us the chance. Because I felt like the Knockouts Division bringing in like 10 girls at once? That can sometimes be a train wreck if you bring in 10 girls at once. And it really turned out to be almost a success overnight. And you know, TNA, Impact Wrestling has kind of kept that flow going since back then. And that’s what I love about the company. And now I’m a producer for the girls, and just being able to be on the other side of the coin and give back, and try to still maintain us being something special and being part of a company, a special attraction that everyone knows. That they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, the Knockouts.’ I think we’ve built up that reputation that we’re an important part of that company. And we’ve continued to let it grow.”

In the full interview, Kim discusses her Kayfabe project with Christy Hemme and Lita that you can support via Kickstarter here, winning the WWE Women’s Championship in her debut match, whether the TNA Knockouts paved the way for the Women’s evolution in WWE, ending her career on her own terms, her storyline with the Bella Twins and Daniel Bryan, whether she would accept a WWE Hall of Fame induction and much more.

And if you’re enjoying all of our recent interviews with names like Alexander Hammerstone, Mance Warner, Lance Archer, Jimmy Jacobs, and Ken Shamrock and want to support us getting more interviews with big names in wrestling, please leave us a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts, it only takes a few seconds to do and really helps us out!

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast on 411mania.com and please embed our podcast player or YouTube video.

0:00: Introduction

0:56: On the premise of Kayfabe, the uniqueness of the project being wrestling told from a women’s perspective

3:14: On the stories being told and how it’s scripted with writers, whether the stories are coming from Kim, Hemme and Lita’s lives

5:00: On the production team for the show including Chavo Guerrero, Dave Sehadi and more

6:23: On Kim’s WWE Women’s Championship win in her debut for the company, her reaction and why she has mixed emotions about it

9:14: On whether what she and Awesome Kong did in TNA with the Knockouts paved the way for WWE’s Women’s evolution

12:47: On her return to WWE in 2009 and how it didn’t go the way she hoped, not feeling she was used to the best of her ability, being happy with her career

15:39: On her storyline with the Bellas and Daniel Bryan, her initial reaction to it and how she was about to quit before she got that storyline, why she ultimately left

18:34: On the ‘catfight’ era of women’s wrestling and how wrestling is moving away from that in a positive way

20:21: On ending her in-ring career on her own terms with the match she wanted to have, how certain she is that she’s done in the ring

22:05: On if she ever had any conversations with Vince McMahon and not getting feedback in WWE, how that led to her quitting

24:25: On if she would accept a WWE Hall of Fame induction

25:34: On dealing with high-stress emotional issue in the industry and how she handles that

27:18: On her favorite aspect of Kayfabe and working with Lita and Hemme

28:25: On if she’s ever been cooked anything by her husband Robert Irvine where she had to ‘grin and bear it’

29:04: On where to find her and where to contribute to the Kayfabe Kickstarter, how you can help out

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* Apple Podcasts

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play