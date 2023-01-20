Gail Kim Has Proposed Impact Working With Other Companies For All-Women’s Show

Gail Kim recently revealed that she’s proposed the idea of Impact working with other companies for an all-woman’s PPV. Kim was a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked about the idea of an all-women’s show similar to WWE Evolution and NWA EmPowerrr. While both companies did shows in 2018 and 2021, respectively, there hasn’t been any follow-up since.

“2023, that’s the one thing all the companies talk about, and it hasn’t really happened,” Kim said (per Fightful). “I think there is a demand for it. I’ve passed along the idea of collaborating with other companies, maybe a Stardom because Stardom is working with New Japan and they have the all-women’s division. There are so many possibilities. That’s my next goal and what I’m looking forward to, seeing the best of the Knockouts division against many other talented women out there.”