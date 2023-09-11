wrestling / News
Gail Kim Got ‘Rattled’ At Impact 1000 Taping, Says She’s Okay Now
Gail Kim returned to the ring at the Impact 1000 tapings over the weekend. During the match, she suffered a rough landing when getting pulled off the apron, with her head bouncing off the floor. In a post on Twitter, Kim said that she is fine and was just rattled by the incident.
She wrote: “I’m ok just so everyone knows and is updated. I woke up to a lot of people concerned. So yes, I got rattled but I’m ok.”
The way her head bounced🫢… I just know she regrets getting in that ring. pic.twitter.com/oneoTi2cVh
— ⭐️𝓐𝕷𝖃𝖃𝖃⭐️ (@PUNxALXXX) September 11, 2023
I’m ok just so everyone knows and is updated. I woke up to a lot of people concerned. So yes, I got rattled but I’m ok. https://t.co/HDgRAfpKpz
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 11, 2023
