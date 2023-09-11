wrestling / News

Gail Kim Got ‘Rattled’ At Impact 1000 Taping, Says She’s Okay Now

September 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gail Kim returned to the ring at the Impact 1000 tapings over the weekend. During the match, she suffered a rough landing when getting pulled off the apron, with her head bouncing off the floor. In a post on Twitter, Kim said that she is fine and was just rattled by the incident.

She wrote: “I’m ok just so everyone knows and is updated. I woke up to a lot of people concerned. So yes, I got rattled but I’m ok.

