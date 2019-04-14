wrestling / News

Various News: Gail Kim Reacts to Reports Sasha Banks May Leave WWE, Rachael Ellering Calls Out Imposter

April 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gail Kim Impact Gail Kim's

– Gail Kim posted to Twitter in response to a fan asking about the reports that Sasha Banks may be leaving WWE. Kim said she has heard the rumors but doesn’t believe anything until it’s official, then made reference to John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight segment about how WWE talent are labeled independent contractors without having the freedom that contractors usually have:

– Rachael Ellering took to her Twitter account to notify fans that the “RachaeIEIIering” Twitter account (note the use of capital “i’s” instead of “l’s”) is an imposter account and not actually here:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gail Kim, Rachael Ellering, Sasha Banks, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading