Various News: Gail Kim Reacts to Reports Sasha Banks May Leave WWE, Rachael Ellering Calls Out Imposter

– Gail Kim posted to Twitter in response to a fan asking about the reports that Sasha Banks may be leaving WWE. Kim said she has heard the rumors but doesn’t believe anything until it’s official, then made reference to John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight segment about how WWE talent are labeled independent contractors without having the freedom that contractors usually have:

I’m hearing rumors but I don’t believe anything until it’s done …. https://t.co/9YhlBv3s7x — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 14, 2019

Prob not. But then again, she is an independent contractor. https://t.co/shqksmymqB — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 14, 2019

– Rachael Ellering took to her Twitter account to notify fans that the “RachaeIEIIering” Twitter account (note the use of capital “i’s” instead of “l’s”) is an imposter account and not actually here: