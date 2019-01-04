Gail Kim Reveals Her Goals as Agent of Knockouts Division, Talks Refereeing at Impact Homecoming

– Gail Kim spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting this weekend’s Impact Homecoming. Highlights are below:

On why she’s returning to the ring to referee the match: “I am an agent behind the scenes for the company so I am in charge of the Knockouts Division. The storyline is that Tessa’s been having some problems with authority, so that’s why I’m stepping in… The girls respect me in that role so I’m the only one that’s going to be able to call this match fair and square.”

On Tessa Blanchard: “She came in [to Impact] and I kinda caught that itch and was thinking, ‘Wow, I would like to wrestle her.’ I saw the same commonalities within us – we both want to be the best in the world and have the best matches…She’s the total package. She looks great. She’s great on the mic and she can go in the ring. I think she’s going to be the best female wrestler in the world one day.”

On Taya Valkyrie: “She’s a fellow Canadian, No. 1. She came out of Lance Storm’s academy which is another bonus… I just love her and I think 2019 is going to be her year.”

On the social media feud between Johnny Impact and Austin Aries that got personal: “I was seeing all of these tweets going back and forth and I was thinking, ‘What’s happening here?’… The way [the storyline] played out just worked. It worked in her favor as well with the change from heel to babyface and I loved it. I thought it was great.”

On the Knockouts division being populated by younger talent now: “Once I started to retire, I was telling all of the girls in my generation, ‘Wow I feel like an outsider in this locker room because this whole new generation of women has stepped in,’ and that was one of the signs where I said maybe it’s time to retire.”

On her goal as the agent of the Knockouts Division: “I’ve seen so many girls come and go and what I really want is to make them the best. Just like in my career I wanted to be the best wrestler, I see that hunger in all the girls.”