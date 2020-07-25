Gail Kim, Rosemary, and Traci Brooks Defend Impact Wrestling Using ‘Knockouts’ for Women’s Division

– In response to a Twitter user, Rosemary, Gail Kim, and Traci Brooks defended Impact Wrestling using the term “Knockouts” for the Impact women’s division. Initially, a fan wrote on Twitter that the term was demeaning before the wrestlers defended the use of the word Knockous.

A Twitter user wrote, “Its 2020. Time to just call it the Impact Womens Championship. Knockouts is kinda demeaning. Lets show these talented ladies the respect they deserve.”

Later on, Rosemary commented in response, “It’s not, actually. And the roster has said MANY times how “Knockouts” makes us feel like badasses. KOs come in all shapes in sizes & we are all badass and beautiful. It’s WHY I went to train! So please stop telling us how we should be insulted when we already feel empowered.”

Also, Gail Kim chimed in, “If people only knew that we have discussed this and the majority of us like it. Its not demeaning to us at all. It’s empowering and special.”

Wrestling veteran Traci Brooks also stated, “Knockouts is the perfect name for the women past and present of Impact(TNA) Strong, powerful, tough and kick ass. All different and beautiful in their own way. I will always be proud to be the Original knockout.” You can view their tweets on the subject below:

