Gail Kim Says Impact Has Asked Her About Coming Out of Retirement

During a virtual meet and greet for The Asylum Wrestling Store (via Post Wrestling), Gail Kim revealed that Impact Wrestling has asked her about possibly coming out of retirement for another match. Kim’s last match was against Tessa Blanchard at Rebellion in 2019. Here are highlights:

Gail Kim on being asked to wrestle again: “I feel fortunate to be able to do that [produce] because I think that if I didn’t have this role, I would probably be like, ‘Do I need to come back to the ring and wrestle?’ It gives me my fulfillment. It really, truly does and they did ask me to come out of retirement again. I actually agree with you [that the match with Tessa Blanchard can’t be topped]. It’s a once in a generation talent like her who comes along number one, and they built the story so great. I said, ‘You really need to put the time into the storyline’ and they did and they really gave me everything I really hoped for and I couldn’t have asked for anything better so, I don’t wanna ruin that, right?”

Gail Kim on what’s stopping her from returning: “You know, it would probably have to be — because of my back, it’s just my back. It’s pretty bad. It would have to be the right opponent. It would have to be even — you know, because I had such a good close to my career, I don’t wanna mess that up, because I’m like, ‘Why would I go back and take the chance of ruining my last match?’ And I really don’t wanna do that so it’d be a big, big risk for me and I get to just be backstage with IMPACT and work with the Knockouts right now and that gives me fulfillment. I’m very passionate about that so…”

On Jordynne Grace: “If I’m gonna look at other companies [outside of WWE] and people who I think have great potential, I’m gonna say Jordynne Grace. Maybe it’s because I get to work with her side-by-side and I see. Only because when she entered the company, she was at a certain level and it was like stubbornness and I was trying to get her to break through in certain things and I’ve seen her develop that and I feel like she only is lacking one part of this aspect of the business right now and I think if she gets that, I think the sky’s the limit for her. I really, truly believe that and because I get to see things that fans don’t get to see; the work ethic, the ideas coming in, the creative ability, all those things, I see that with her. So, if she just gets that one last part that I’ve been telling her, I think that, like I said, sky’s the limit for her.”

On being set to film GLOW before its cancellation: “And so what happened was, actually, because Chavo [Guerrero] was one of the — he was the stunt coordinator and the wrestling coordinator on that show. Before COVID hit, me and Lisa [Marie Varon], Victoria, I don’t know what you wanna call her. We were on our way the next week to go shoot for GLOW and then it got cancelled and then they cancelled the whole show.”

On who she’d want to induct her into WWE Hall of Fame: “I don’t know if that’s gonna happen [WWE Hall Of Fame induction]. If I was gonna pick someone, I mean Molly [Holly] is the one that inspired me and she was the one that gave me my opportunity. She’d probably be at the top of my list. But then some parts of me — and not that we’re not good friends, we are. We just don’t talk — we talk a couple times a year. It would probably have to be one of my closest friends and someone who’s my best friend is Christy Hemme because she knows me really well and knows my passion and has kind of been there through a lot of my journey and we’re still kind of continuing our journey together, working on outside projects and everything so, just like I did in my TNA [Hall Of Fame induction], I asked three people to do it. It was [Awesome] Kong, Taryn [Terrell] and Christy and they both are all special to me throughout my wrestling career, so it would be one of the two. I actually wouldn’t know who.”