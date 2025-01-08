wrestling / News
Gail Kim Says Masha Slamovich Has Been on Fire Since Winning the TNA Knockouts Title
January 8, 2025 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with A Wrestling Gal’s Ella Jay, Gail Kim discussed TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Gail Kim on Slamovich: “Since she took that title, especially these last couple months, she has been on fire. I’m seeing the Masha that everyone envisioned her to be — that badass wrestler, and more true to who she is.”
On Masha Slamovich being willing to do whatever it takes: “She’s willing to do whatever it takes and she’ll put that title on the line any time. I just love how far she’s come. She’s a star.”
Slamovich won the title at TNA Bound for Glory last October, beating former champion Jordynne Grace.
More Trending Stories
- Gabriel Iglesias Says Watching Hulk Hogan Get Booed on WWE RAW Was ‘Painful’
- Rob Van Dam Says He Can Still Wrestle In AEW While Under WWE Legends Deal
- Eric Bischoff Thinks WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut Will Be The Most Watched Wrestling TV Event Ever Over 24 Hours
- CM Punk Dedicates His WWE Raw Match To Chris Bey & Chad Gilbert