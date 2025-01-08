– During a recent interview with A Wrestling Gal’s Ella Jay, Gail Kim discussed TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Gail Kim on Slamovich: “Since she took that title, especially these last couple months, she has been on fire. I’m seeing the Masha that everyone envisioned her to be — that badass wrestler, and more true to who she is.”

On Masha Slamovich being willing to do whatever it takes: “She’s willing to do whatever it takes and she’ll put that title on the line any time. I just love how far she’s come. She’s a star.”

Slamovich won the title at TNA Bound for Glory last October, beating former champion Jordynne Grace.