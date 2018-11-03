Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Gail Kim Says The McMahons Are Racist

November 3, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gail Kim Impact Gail Kim's

In a series of posts on Twitter, former WWE Women’s Champion Gail Kim accused the McMahon family of being racist. This came after a user complained about the WWE forgiving Hulk Hogan for his racist comments but not Chyna for her history as a porn actress. Kim then got into an argument with a fan who said she was bitter. Here is the exchange:

article topics :

Gail Kim, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading