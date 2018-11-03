Gail Kim Says The McMahons Are Racist

In a series of posts on Twitter, former WWE Women’s Champion Gail Kim accused the McMahon family of being racist. This came after a user complained about the WWE forgiving Hulk Hogan for his racist comments but not Chyna for her history as a porn actress. Kim then got into an argument with a fan who said she was bitter. Here is the exchange:

It’s because the McMahons don’t really give a shit about what Hogan did. They 5000% petty about the McMahon Porn spoof though. https://t.co/1hyAfmxbEY — 🌲 (@TrinaDeLaSuerte) November 3, 2018

Plus they’re racist anyway. They don’t care if anyone is racist Bc they have the same thoughts — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) November 3, 2018

biting the hand that fed you? If they were racist, they wouldn't have New Day, Titus, Crews, Cedric etc in the company — JuiceBreaker (@FrancoBreaker) November 3, 2018

Oh ok Bc they hire people of ethnicity doesn’t mean they aren’t racist. It’s business number one. Two, you don’t know anything about what happens backstage mr diehard https://t.co/1ZXDE1ngYE — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) November 3, 2018