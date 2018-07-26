Quantcast

 

Gail Kim Says A Wrestling Return Not Happen With WWE

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Gail Kim Impact Gail Kim's

A fan on Twitter asked Gail Kim if she would be competing at the upcoming WWE Evolution PPV. Kim stated that while she’s happy for the women of the WWE, that if she ever made an in-ring return, it would be with Impact Wrestling.

