Gail Kim Says A Wrestling Return Not Happen With WWE

A fan on Twitter asked Gail Kim if she would be competing at the upcoming WWE Evolution PPV. Kim stated that while she’s happy for the women of the WWE, that if she ever made an in-ring return, it would be with Impact Wrestling.

Happy for the women in the company but if I ever made. Return, it would only be for @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/yillNFm9DT — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 25, 2018