WWE News: Gail Kim Takes Shot At Vince McMahon Over Kurt Angle’s Wrestlemania Match, Paul Heyman Wants A Royalty Check, Baron Corbin Donates To A Good Cause
– In a post on Instagram, Kurt Angle once again announced that he would be facing Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania in his farewell match. As we’ve previously noted, fans aren’t taking the news very well and there have been rumors that the negative reactions could make WWE eventually change the match. For right now, however, the match is still on. One of the Angle fans that is upset by the news is Gail Kim who wrote some unkind words about Vince McMahon in a comment on Angle’s post.
She wrote: “Vince is an asshole but you’re Kurt fuckin Angle and you will make this match memorable no matter what… Bc you’re Kurt Fuckin’ Angle!!!!.”
After another fan responded, presumably to defend WWE, she told them to “eat your booty o’s” and “drink the Vince McMahon koolaid while watching the Network.”
– Speaking of Corbin, he noted on his own Instagram, that he donated money to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
– After a Fox Sports Twitter account borrowed one of his lines, Paul Heyman demanded a royalty check on Twitter.
For cryin' out loud, will someone please just cut me and my client, the reigning defending undisputed @WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion @BrockLesnar a royalty check already??????? #L4L #Looking4Larry #LadiesAndGentlemen @jacobu @GrizzliesOnFSSE https://t.co/UMWPMg54xT
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 21, 2019
