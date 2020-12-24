Gail Kim Tells WWE to Take the Mask Off of Mia Yim and ‘Let Her Be’

– Earlier today, former WWE Superstar and women’s champion Gail Kim commented on Retribution’s Reckoning, aka Mia Yim, facing Nikki Cross on today’s edition of WWE Main Event. Kim expressed that Yim via Twitter should have her mask taken off and that WWE should “let her be.”

Kim tweeted in response to an earlier comment by Lance Storm, “I love these two women! WWE, take that mask off Mia Yim and let her be.”

Yim joined the Raw roster as part of the Retribution stable earlier this year. She’s not been acknowledged as former NXT Superstar Mia Yim on TV, even when her mask fell off on a live Raw broadcast. Granted, the mask barely covers her face at all. Retribution formed with the stated goal of wanting to destroy WWE.

Also, Reckoning defeated Cross on today’s episode of Main Event.