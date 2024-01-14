Gail Kim Weighs In On TNA Rebrand, Why Six-Sided Ring Isn’t Returning

Gail Kim recently talked about the return of the TNA rebrand and why the six-sided ring isn’t coming back with it. Kim spoke with Ring the Belle ahead of last night’s TNA Hard to Kill, and you can see the highights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her reaction to the return of TNA: “When I heard the news, it was a secret, and I was jumping for joy. Some people were like, ‘Are you sure that’s the right move?’ I was like ‘Absolutely it’s the best move.’ It’s given us nothing but momentum and I think people are excited for the nostalgia. It’s just been a really exciting year. I think we’re going to go for it in 2024.”

On the old TNA six-sided ring: “I went back and forth a couple of times, and I will say, I don’t mind [the six-sided ring]. It is harder on the wrestlers’ bodies, so in that regard, I’d rather have longevity within our talent. When you’re tagging, it is a lot of mak[ing] sure you’re whipping to the right part of the ring so it looks cool. I think it’s unique, and I love that the fans love it, but overall, I think the four-sided ring works better.”