Gail Kim Reveals She Recently Tore Her Bicep, Says She Has No Pain

In a post on Twitter, TNA producer Gail Kim revealed that she tore her bicep recently, although she isn’t sure when or how she did it.

She wrote: “I officially have a Popeye bicep. My tendon ruptured with no definitive pain or moment and I refuse to have surgery! Anybody have one for years? Did it get worse over time? I workout everyday. But I have a good therapist. Surgery is optional but I’ll have to deal with working around it. This is one of the toughest recoveries surgery wise. That’s why I don’t want to! ”

