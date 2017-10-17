Gail Kim Discusses How It Was Tough for Her to Leave TNA for WWE in 2008, Notes How She Recommends People to Watch Her TNA Matches Instead of Her WWE Ones

– As noted, former Knockouts champion and TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim recently appeared on an Impact Wrestling media conference call this week. Below are some more highlights from Gail Kim during the conference call (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Gail Kim on the formation of the Knockouts division and leaving for WWE in 2008: “It was great because you just never know what will happen when a company brings in 10 girls all at once, it can probably get ugly in some instances. It was just this magical thing that happened, all these girls just kind of clicked and had their own personality or character. You saw girls from Awesome Kong to Shelly Martinez with LAX, then myself and Jackie Moore and Roxxi Laveaux. It was just a wide, vast array of characters, and we all had our different wrestling styles. It was hard to leave at that time, I literally balled my eyes out because I didn’t want to leave,” she continued. “It was just a business decision at that time, and I had talked to every single person in the office and they understood my decision. Hey, I ended up back home though, so it all worked out.”

Gail Kim on how she recommends people who meet her to watch her TNA matches instead of her WWE matches: “I might meet people through my husband (celebrity chef Robert Irvine) at events and they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re a pro-wrestler? I have to Google you,’ and I’d say, ‘Don’t watch my WWE matches! Go watch some TNA matches.’ I would say my top three favorite matches of all time would be with Awesome Kong, I had a no-disqualification pay-per-view match, it was Final Resolution, so I’m very proud of that match with her. And of course with Taryn (Terrell), the Last Knockout Standing match and the ladder match. All of those matches just came with the perfect build, we really took our time with all of that and I’m just really proud of them.”