Various News: Gail Kim Responds to Individual on Twitter, Top Impact Wrestling Star Instagram Photos of the Week, and Highlights for oVe vs. Lucha Bros. on Impact

– In response to a fan question about a possible return at the WWE Evolution event, Gail Kim previously responded on Twitter, “Happy for the women in the company but if I ever made. Return, it would only be for @IMPACTWRESTLING.” Later on, an individual on Twitter responded to Kim and wrote, “@gailkimITSME problem is your mindset is still stuck in 2010, if you can’t see there’s been a drastic change with how the division is now handled, its your loss and really just ignorance at its finest.”

Kim tweeted back yesterday, “Whoever you are, please don’t tell me what I should be feeling or thinking. Only I’ve lived my life and walked in my shoes. So please get lost. You don’t know jack.”

Happy for the women in the company but if I ever made. Return, it would only be for @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/yillNFm9DT — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 25, 2018

@gailkimITSME problem is your mindset is still stuck in 2010, if you can't see there's been a drastic change with how the division is now handled, its your loss and really just ignorance at its finest — Busted Jay (@Jay876x) August 3, 2018

Whoever you are, please don’t tell me what I should be feeling or thinking. Only I’ve lived my life and walked in my shoes. So please get lost. You don’t know jack. https://t.co/XkOlAXMWxy — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 3, 2018

– Impact Wrestling released a Top 5 Insane Maneuvers video from oVe vs. Lucha Bros. from this week’s Impact. You can check out that video in the player below.

– Impact Wrestling shared its top Instagram photos for this week from its top stars. This week’s photos include ones from Eli Drake, Tessa Blanchard, and more.