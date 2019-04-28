Gail Kim Says Victoria Needs a Proper Sendoff, Talks ‘One-Off’ Return at Impact Rebellion

– Gail Kim spoke with Wrestling Inc ahead of her return to the ring at Impact Rebellion tonight against Tessa Blanchard. Highlights are below:

On being concerned about how her return would be received: “It’s pretty much consumed my thoughts because the people that know me very well, when it comes to my work they know how seriously I take it … I never wanted the fans to remember me as anything but my best. If I was going to come out of retirement, it would be the same. Nothing would change in that regard so I’m hoping I’m the same Gail that they remember from a year ago.”

On facing a younger wrestler in Blanchard: “I was talking to Traci Brooks and she told me to ‘make the old girls proud’ and I said we’re not old. We’ll just call ourselves experienced. It’s almost like a test for me as well as…[Tessa’s] the best of the best right now.”

On a possible regular return: “No, this is a one-off for me honestly. Most of the time a wrestler misses the in-ring action, but because of my back and working with the girls as an agent, I don’t miss it … I had to get two doctors’ clearances to ensure I wasn’t going to have any long-term damage to my back and everything just worked out. I just wanna make some magic this Sunday and show that a 42 year old can hang with and beat a 23 year old.”

On being retired at forty-two: “In wrestling it’s considered a little bit older…I feel young, but when you hear people say, ‘Well she’s half your age. You’re gonna have to keep up with her.’ It can play some mind games but I’m ready,” Kim said before adding that the current style of wrestling may lead to shorter careers. This generation of wrestling has changed so much. It’s much more athletic and high-paced so I’m seeing younger talent get injured more often and their careers are shortening.”

On Victoria/Tara: “I just wanna see her have the proper sendoff that she deserves whether that’s our company, WWE, any company. A lot of wrestlers don’t get that ideal sendoff. I’ve been very fortunate in terms of the ending of my career and I want that for her.”