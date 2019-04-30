Gail Kim Weighs in on Sasha Banks/WWE Situation: ‘I’m Always on the Talent Side’

– Gail Kim discussed the reports that Sasha Banks wants out of her WWE contract during a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Highlights are below:

On Sasha Banks reportedly wanting to sit out her contract: “I’m always on the talent side. I’ve been in a similar position but not that amount of time left on the contract. I quit with seven weeks left on my contract and they didn’t even want to let me out of that seven weeks.”

On WWE not seeing Banks as a big-time talent but not wanting her to leave: “If I wasn’t a valuable talent to them, it doesn’t even matter if I jump to another wrestling company. Because who was I to you? Nothing, right? I just thought it was a major control issue within them. I think the employees that are unhappy should be let out of their contracts.”

On talent taking non-compete clauses to court like Brock Lesnar did when he tried out for the NFL: “I will always stand by the talent’s side on that.”