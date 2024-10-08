Gail Kim On Why She Doesn’t Think She Would Get a WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Gail Kim doesn’t expect to go into the WWE Hall of Fame, noting that her legacy is with TNA. Kim had two runs in WWE but is largely recognized for her time and influence in TNA as part of the Knockouts division and now behind the scenes. She was asked during a K&S WrestleFest signing if she would accept an induction with WWE, and said she doesn’t think it will happen.

“I don’t think I would go in,” she said with a laugh (per Fightful), before agreeing that her legacy is with TNA.

“100%,” she replied. “My career, all my accomplishments, I mean besides the fact that I won the title on my first night. I’ll always be appreciative of that fact. I wouldn’t take it away now, but I think if you asked me back then, I was very green when I started and when I won that title, it was off a lot of hype. I’d never been a babyface before, I had worked as a heel on the independent scene. So to be a babyface and thrown as a champion on your first night out in WWE, it was crazy. I wasn’t ready. So when you start at the top and you’re not ready, it’s just hard. You’re gonna go down. There’s nowhere else to go if you start at the top.”

Kim was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2016.