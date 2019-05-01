Gail Kim Thinks WWE Set the Women Up to Fail as the Main Event of WrestleMania 35

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Gail Kim for its WINCLY podcast. During the interview, Gail Kim discussed the women headlining WrestleMania 35, and how she thinks WWE set them up to fail because the show was so long. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Her thoughts on intergender wrestling: “I think wrestling has changed throughout the years, especially the last couple of years. Intergender wrestling has been at the forefront, especially lately I’ve heard a lot. I’m okay with it as long as the story is told properly, the build is proper and we’re not doing things that aren’t realistic. That’s for me. I like to lean on making wrestling the most believable, realistic form of entertainment as possible for the most part. There are some characters who are purely entertainment. But that’s my point on intergender wrestling. I don’t like to see things where a man is going to punch a woman. I just think about the kids that are watching. I take that into consideration. I wouldn’t want to see too much of that or something that isn’t realistic or something they couldn’t get a grasp on.”

Gail Kim on the women main eventing WrestleMania 35 and thinking WWE set them up to fail: “I’m so happy for those girls. I told people all weekend at WrestleCon when I met fans that it was the match I was most excited to see. I just knew they would kill it because everyone has performed to the best of their ability up to that point. They worked really hard, especially someone like Becky Lynch, who won over the fans herself and worked for that spot. If she didn’t get over with the fans like she did, would she had been in that position? I’m not so sure, but she did that. She worked hard, and I’m really happy for all those girls. I don’t know about the seven-hour show though. I shouldn’t think so negatively, but I feel like [WWE] almost set them up for failure in a way. Why would you have a seven-hour show? The fans are going to be so tired halfway through the show.”

Kim on the show being too long: “Yeah. They had the proper build from what I understand. But having a seven-hour show, it’s a challenge for the people on the back half of the card.”