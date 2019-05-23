wrestling / News
Gail Kim Auctioning Gear to Benefit Ashley Massaro’s Daughter, Calls Out WWE on Using Fine Money for Lars Sullivan
– Gail Kim announced on Twitter that she will be auctioning off her Rebellion gear with the proceeds going to the daughter of late WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. When a fan on Twitter suggested WWE donate some money toward helping Massaro’s daughter, Kim responded, “That money they fined Lars would cover the entire goal.”
As previously reported, WWE fined Sullivan $100,000 after his past offensive online remarks resurfaced. Additionally, a number of wrestlers started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Ashley Massaro’s education.
I’m going to put up my gear for auction that I wore at Rebellion against Tessa Blanchard. My gear that I wore for my very last match ever. All proceeds will go to Ashley’s daughter. I will let everyone know when it goes live and provide a link. Stand by!
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) May 22, 2019
That money they fined Lars would cover the entire goal https://t.co/F4b9WPDgmd
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) May 22, 2019
