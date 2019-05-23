wrestling / News

Gail Kim Auctioning Gear to Benefit Ashley Massaro’s Daughter, Calls Out WWE on Using Fine Money for Lars Sullivan

May 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Gail Kim

– Gail Kim announced on Twitter that she will be auctioning off her Rebellion gear with the proceeds going to the daughter of late WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. When a fan on Twitter suggested WWE donate some money toward helping Massaro’s daughter, Kim responded, “That money they fined Lars would cover the entire goal.”

As previously reported, WWE fined Sullivan $100,000 after his past offensive online remarks resurfaced. Additionally, a number of wrestlers started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Ashley Massaro’s education.

