Gail Kim Claims that WWE Needs to ‘Do the Right Thing’ With Crown Jewel

– As previously reported, WWE is still said to be moving forward with the Crown Jewel event as of today (Oct. 13) and working on logistical plans for the event. Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim has chimed in on the topic on her Twitter account, proclaiming that WWE needs to “do the right thing.” You can check out her comments on the situation below.

WWE has received calls to cancel the event due to Saudi Arabian officials having suspected involvement with the disappearance of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. The Turkish government claims that Khashoggi was murdered in a plot by Saudi officials. Later on WWE, released a statement that they were “monitoring the situation.”

Crown Jewel is currently slated for November 2, and it’s expected to air live on the WWE Network. The card will be held at King Saud University Stadium at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Do the right thing @wwe you have enough money. https://t.co/eeoqg9AzcV — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) October 13, 2018

