Gail Kim Reflects On Her Run With WWE, How Her Experience Led To Her Success In Impact

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Gail Kim discussed her run with WWE, how her WWE experience led to her success in Impact, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Gail Kim on her run with WWE: “I would love to talk about this right now because I feel people have a perception. Obviously, I’ve been very vocal in the past in terms of my time in WWE, and that was all from a very honest place. I want people to understand now that I still feel the same way in terms of the way I was treated. Of course, I wasn’t very happy with the way I was booked there, because I don’t think I was there at the right time, to be honest. Although I did think the second time I was there, they could’ve utilized me better. But now at this point in my life, like I said, you’re younger and you think a certain way and you’re very involved in that moment. I’m still not happy with the way I was treated personally.

On how her WWE experience led to her success in Impact: In terms of booking and all that stuff, I can now say I know I was there at the wrong time. I know that if those things didn’t happen, I would’ve never left to go back to TNA/Impact, and I’d have never been able to have the Awesome Kong stuff happen. But when I left WWE the second time, I came back and had those matches with Taryn (Terrell), and went on to now produce and have a great leadership role there. All those things wouldn’t have happened if those things didn’t happen at WWE. So I can see the good in that. I think I’ve cut emotionally, in terms of you saying ‘do I wish I could’ve been part of those things?’ I think I could’ve cut that part of my emotional system off. I don’t even consider it a possibility.

“In my mind, I never thought, ‘Okay, I don’t think of being invited to anything because I’ve cut those ties.’ And I’m okay with that. I did it back then and I knew what I was doing back then when I left. I experienced that company twice, so I was very sure and I still am very sure. It’s not like leadership has changed there in terms of how they perceive me or whatever it is. But I know the things I did wrong back then, and I think I’m a pretty realistic person and I can look back in hindsight and know the things that I probably thought in a wrong way. But I also am very firm in the way that I felt, in terms of certain ways that I was treated.”

