Gail Kim Doesn’t Think WWE Would Invite Her To Royal Rumble

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Gail Kim said that she’s not likely to be invited to participate in a WWE Royal Rumble match any time soon.

She said: “First off, I don’t think they would ask me [laughs], which is okay. You saw Mickie and what a great relationship. Scott D’Amore, as our leader in IMPACT, has done some amazing things. Whatever happens happens.”