wrestling / News

Gail Kim Doesn’t Think WWE Would Invite Her To Royal Rumble

January 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gail Kim Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Gail Kim said that she’s not likely to be invited to participate in a WWE Royal Rumble match any time soon.

She said: “First off, I don’t think they would ask me [laughs], which is okay. You saw Mickie and what a great relationship. Scott D’Amore, as our leader in IMPACT, has done some amazing things. Whatever happens happens.

