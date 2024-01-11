wrestling / News
Gail Kim Doesn’t Think WWE Would Invite Her To Royal Rumble
January 11, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Gail Kim said that she’s not likely to be invited to participate in a WWE Royal Rumble match any time soon.
She said: “First off, I don’t think they would ask me [laughs], which is okay. You saw Mickie and what a great relationship. Scott D’Amore, as our leader in IMPACT, has done some amazing things. Whatever happens happens.”
