Gail Kim Says WWE Is Wasting Their Asian Female Wrestlers and Needs to ‘Wake Up’
– As previously reported, the WWE graphics team listed Io Shirai’s Twitter handle when the Kabuki Warriors made their entrance for the women’s tag team title four four-way match on Raw. Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim took note of the error on Twitter, calling out WWE for wasting its female Asian talent.
Gail Kim wrote in response to the error on Twitter, “Wow….. so sad when they have the most talented asian female wrestlers on the planet. Wake up @wwe and stop wasting all of them. Utilize their talent!”
You can check out a screenshot of the error on TV and Gail Kim’s response on Twitter below.
Apparently @shirai_io part of the Kabuki warriors now pic.twitter.com/Rk3v5up413
— One Winged Angel (@Darthalmo) August 6, 2019
は？
#間違い探し pic.twitter.com/RpSfXwlZLG
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) August 6, 2019
Wow….. so sad when they have the most talented asian female wrestlers on the planet. Wake up @wwe and stop wasting all of them. Utilize their talent! https://t.co/GYUSEac8on
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 6, 2019
