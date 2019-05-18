Gail Kim Says She’s Seen WWE Writers Crying After Coming Out of Their Rooms

– Earlier this week, former WWE Superstar Gail Kim was asked if she wants to become a writer for WWE by a fan on Twitter. The fan suggested Kim could write anything better than what Vince McMahon has put together in recent months. Gail Kim responded in the negative, which you can see below. Also, Lance Storm later responded to her.

Kim wrote in response to the fan tweet, “Omg I would never. I used to see writers coming out of the their rooms stressed and even crying.” Lance Storm later stated, “Can you think of a worse job? I don’t know too many people that want a 24/7 job.”

