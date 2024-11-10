GAL Announced As Latest WWE ID Prospect

WWE has announced their latest WWE ID recruit in GAL. The company announced on Sunday that the Wrestling Open talent is their latest prospect as far as the program, as you can see below.

GAL joins Zayda Steel, Bryce Donovan, Cappuccino Jones, Zara Zakher, Sean Legacy, Jack Summit, and Sam Hardaway Holloway as recruits under the new program. GAL made his debut in 2020.