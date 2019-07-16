wrestling / News
Various News: Gallagher vs. Gable set for 205 Live Tonight, Taven Throws Out First Pitch at Red Sox Game
July 16, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced Jack Gallagher vs. Chad Gable for 205 Live tonight.
Don't miss @GentlemanJackG go one-on-one with @WWEGable TONIGHT on #205Live streaming at 10/9c on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/92QC3B5JPv
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 16, 2019
– ROH released this video yesterday featuring Matt Taven throwing out the first pitch at last night’s Boston Red Sox game.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Was Sent Home From WCW, Recalls Publicly Calling Out Turner Executives
- Alexa Bliss & Naomi React to Negative Chants During Women’s Match
- Details on Setup For Finish of Braun Strowman Vs. Bobby Lashley At Extreme Rules
- WWE Zooms In On Lacey Evans’ Backside During Extreme Rules