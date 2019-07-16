wrestling / News

Various News: Gallagher vs. Gable set for 205 Live Tonight, Taven Throws Out First Pitch at Red Sox Game

July 16, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Jack Gallagher Chad Gable

– WWE has announced Jack Gallagher vs. Chad Gable for 205 Live tonight.

– ROH released this video yesterday featuring Matt Taven throwing out the first pitch at last night’s Boston Red Sox game.

