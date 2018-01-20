Gallery 1988 Celebrating 25th Anniversary of Raw With Exclusive Limited Edition Prints of The Undertaker and Chris Jericho

– WWE has announced that the arthouse Gallery 1988 is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw with some special, exclusive and limited-edition artwork that will be available starting this Monday.

The artwork features a Raw is Jericho print, two Undertaker art prints, and an enamel pin of The Phenom. The Undertaker print is limited to 250 pieces. The green variant will be limited to 100 pieces. The Chris Jericho print is limited to 200. More details and images of the art prints are available at the above link.

The artwork will be available at nineteeneightyeight.com/collections/wwe starting Monday, January 22.