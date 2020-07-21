Impact Wrestling News: Gallows & Anderson Presenting iPPV, Deonna Purrazzo Tweets About Dignity, Madison Rayne Commentary

– Gallows & Anderson will be presenting an iPPV called Talk ‘N Shop A Mania on FITE.TV on August 1st. The show will feature a “Boner Yard Match.” It’s listed at $14.99.

– Deonna Purrazzo tweeted today that class and dignity have been restored in Impact Wrestling.

“Class & dignity has been restored. @IMPACTWRESTLING, you are welcome. #Virtuosa 👁”

– PWInsider reports that Madison Rayne will be on commentary on tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.