Impact Wrestling News: Gallows & Anderson Presenting iPPV, Deonna Purrazzo Tweets About Dignity, Madison Rayne Commentary
– Gallows & Anderson will be presenting an iPPV called Talk ‘N Shop A Mania on FITE.TV on August 1st. The show will feature a “Boner Yard Match.” It’s listed at $14.99.
– Deonna Purrazzo tweeted today that class and dignity have been restored in Impact Wrestling.
“Class & dignity has been restored. @IMPACTWRESTLING, you are welcome. #Virtuosa 👁”
Class & dignity has been restored. @IMPACTWRESTLING, you are welcome. #Virtuosa 👁#Virtuosa 👁 pic.twitter.com/c2fLYaTRrb
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 21, 2020
– PWInsider reports that Madison Rayne will be on commentary on tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.
