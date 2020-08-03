Impact Wrestling News: Note on How Gallows & Anderson’s Talkin’ Shop-A-Mania PPV Did, EC3 Podcast, Jeff Hardy vs. RVD

– PWInsider reports that according to one source, Gallows & Anderson’s Talkin’ Shop-A-Mania PPV on FITE this weekend did “better than you’d expect.”

– The Narrator and EC3 react to the origins of The Essential Character by dissecting his first post-WWE promo. The Narrative also acknowledges EC3’s return to Impact Wrestling.

– Legends collide as “The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy takes on “The Whole F’n Show” Rob Van Dam; winner becomes #1 contender for AJ Styles’ TNA World Heavyweight Championship.