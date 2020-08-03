wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Note on How Gallows & Anderson’s Talkin’ Shop-A-Mania PPV Did, EC3 Podcast, Jeff Hardy vs. RVD
August 3, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that according to one source, Gallows & Anderson’s Talkin’ Shop-A-Mania PPV on FITE this weekend did “better than you’d expect.”
– The Narrator and EC3 react to the origins of The Essential Character by dissecting his first post-WWE promo. The Narrative also acknowledges EC3’s return to Impact Wrestling.
– Legends collide as “The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy takes on “The Whole F’n Show” Rob Van Dam; winner becomes #1 contender for AJ Styles’ TNA World Heavyweight Championship.
More Trending Stories
- Doc Gallows On What AJ Styles Said to Him After WWE Release, Says He Doesn’t Blame Styles For Decision to Re-Sign
- Charlotte Flair on Why She Doesn’t View NXT as a Demotion, Her Goals in Working With NXT’s Women
- CM Punk Says He Shouldn’t Be Included In List Of Greatest Elbow Drops, Comes With Nickname For Bayley’s Summer
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Continually Changing Plans for Upcoming WWE Draft