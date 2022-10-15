– Per WWE.com, The O.C. members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will face The Alpha Academy on next Monday’s edition of Raw. The team recently returned to WWE last week.

Monday’s Raw will be held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Here’s the full announcement and updated lineup:

Gallows & Anderson look to educate The Alpha Academy in the ways of The O.C. Last week, The O.C reunited when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made a surprise return to WWE to back up AJ Styles against the threat of Finn Bálor and The Judgment Day. Now, the two-time Raw Tag Team Champions will lock horns with Master Gable and Otis! Don’t miss all the action of Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA.

* WWE United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz

If Lumis wins, he gets a WWE contract.

* Brock Lesnar appears

* Elias returns

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Alpha Academy