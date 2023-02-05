wrestling / News
Gallus Capture Tag Team Titles, Beat The New Day at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Pics, Clips)
– We have new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. The New Day defended the titles in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Title Match at tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day. However, the fan-favorites were not able to overcome facing three other teams. Chase U, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly allied vied to win the titles, but only Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) came ou victorious.
Gallus picked up the victory after Mark Coffey pinned Xavier Woods using their finisher. The New Day’s run as NXT Tag Champs ends at 56 days. They won the titles in December at NXT Deadline. This is the first NXT Tag Team Championship win for Gallus. They previously held the Tag Team Titles under the NXT UK banner.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here. You can also view some clips and images from the NXT Tag Team Title match below:
