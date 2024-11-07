Gallus to Headline Tomorrow’s Edition of NXT Level Up

– WWE.com confirmed a two-match lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. In the main event, Cutler James, Dion Lennox and Shiloh Hill will face Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, and Joe Coffey). Here’s the full lineup and preview:

* Cutler James, Dion Lennox, and Shiloh Hill vs. Gallus

* Dani Palmer vs. Kali Armstrong

James, Lennox & Hill primed for melee with Gallus on NXT Level Up

A spectacular episode of NXT Level Up will feature a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match pitting Cutler James, Dion Lennox and Shiloh Hill against Gallus, as well as Dani Palmer tangling with Kali Armstrong.

The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang have made no secrets about their utter disdain for rookies, and they’ve targeted James, Lennox and Hill in recent weeks.

However, when Gallus attempted to dole out a post-match beatdown to Lennox moments after he was defeated by Mark Coffey, James and Hill hit the scene to brawl with Gallus and set the stage for this must-see Six-Man Tag Team bout.

And in an intriguing clash, the energetic Palmer seeks her second win in her last three NXT Level Up matches, while the exciting rookie Armstrong is hoping to secure her first win after recently debuting in WWE.

Don’t miss an amazing episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!