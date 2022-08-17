Gallus Makes NXT Debut At NXT Heatwave, Attack Diamond Mine

Gallus has arrived in NXT, as they made their debut with an attack on Diamond Mine during tonight’s Heatwave. Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang appeared during tonight’s show when they attacked Diamond Mine in the middle of a segment where the NXT group appeared to be at the breaking point, with Julius Creed accusing Roderick Strong of sabotaging them.

Gallus proceeded to lay all four members of the group out and then stood tall to end the show. Later in the show, they interrupted a promo with Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Fallon Henley which set up an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match for next week.

Gallus are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions, with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang holding the titles for 497 days from October 2019 to February of 2021.