wrestling / News
Gallus Makes NXT Debut At NXT Heatwave, Attack Diamond Mine
Gallus has arrived in NXT, as they made their debut with an attack on Diamond Mine during tonight’s Heatwave. Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang appeared during tonight’s show when they attacked Diamond Mine in the middle of a segment where the NXT group appeared to be at the breaking point, with Julius Creed accusing Roderick Strong of sabotaging them.
Gallus proceeded to lay all four members of the group out and then stood tall to end the show. Later in the show, they interrupted a promo with Brooks Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Fallon Henley which set up an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match for next week.
Gallus are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions, with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang holding the titles for 497 days from October 2019 to February of 2021.
What is #Gallus doing here!?#NXTHeatwave #WWENXT @JuliusCreedWWE @roderickstrong @BrutusCreedwwe @damonkempwwe @WolfgangYoung @Joe_Coffey @m_coffey90 pic.twitter.com/CrjFA0lhY6
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan for Booking Wrestling ‘Like a 14-Year-Old Would’
- Vince McMahon Investigation Is ‘Substantially Complete,’ WWE Lays Out Internal Issues & Fixes
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation