Gallus Retain Tag Team Titles At NXT Battleground (Clips)
Gallus staved off The Creed Brothers to defend their Tag Team Championships at NXT Battleground. The champions defeated the Diamond Mine duo at Sunday’s PPV in order to hold onto their titles, getting the win after Ava came down and attacked Ivy Nile which allowed Gallus to pick up the win.
Gallus have been champions for 114 days, having won the titles in a Fatal Four-Way match at NXT Vengeance Day. You can see highlights from the match below.
