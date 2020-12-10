wrestling / News
Gallus vs. The Hunt NXT UK Tag Title Match Set for Next Week’s Episode
– WWE has confirmed a NXT UK tag team title match for next week’s NXT UK on the WWE Network. It will be the champs Gallus defending their titles against The Hunt (Primate and Wild Boar). The episode will be broadcast on December 17 on the Network.
Eddie Dennis tweeted on the news, “Next week on @NXTUK. I’m walking out with a belt over each shoulder Shushing face.” Here’s the announcement:
IT'S OFFICIAL! @EddieDennis1986 proves to be an asset for #TheHunt! The most dangerous and unpredictable mind in all of #NXTUK… https://t.co/pPsW4jjJV4
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
